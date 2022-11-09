Delhi’s air quality improves marginally

PTI

New Delhi, November 9

Delhi's air quality improved marginally on Wednesday morning owing to favourable wind speed overnight but was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category.

The overall air quality index stood at 323 at 8 am. However, calmer winds during the day may allow pollutants to build up.

A Met official said winds gusting up to 30 kmph barrelled through parts of Delhi for a brief period on Tuesday night. It helped improve the situation.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 16.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy skies and very light rain are predicted during the day under the influence of a western disturbance affecting the hilly region in the north.

The improvement in air quality was evident from better visibility levels with 1,400 metre at the Palam airport and 1,500 at the Safdarjung airport.

A smoky haze had lowered the visibility levels to 800 metre at these places on Tuesday.

Favourable wind speed -- 15 to 20 kmph -- is predicted to bring a considerable improvement in the air quality from November 11.

The capital's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 372 on Tuesday. It was 354 on Monday, 339 on Sunday and 381 on Saturday.

