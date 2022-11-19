Delhi’s air quality in ‘very poor’ category

ANI
New Delhi, November 19
The air quality in the National Capital was in the ‘very poor’ category with an overall AQI of 303, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
On Friday morning, the index value was a touch below 300.
The Air Quality Index in Noida and Gurugram in the morning was 321 and 283, respectively, SAFAR data showed.
Air Quality Index is a tool for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms, which are easy to understand. It transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number (index value), nomenclature and colour.
The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.
Amid continuing poor air quality, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) held a meeting yesterday to review the progress of the actions implemented under Stage II along with Stage I of the GRAP in the entire NCR.
As per the dynamic model and weather/ meteorological forecast provided by IMD/ IITM, the overall air quality is likely to fluctuate largely between ‘Poor’ to lower end of ‘Very Poor’ categories in the next few days. The predominant surface wind is predicted to be coming from the North/ North-West direction in Delhi, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.
The Sub-Committee of the Commission is closely watching the situation and will review the air quality scenario accordingly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage
58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...
Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia
Says BJP resorting to cheap tactics since they are losing Gu...
PM inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport, dedicates power project to nation
The airport located at Hollongi will link the border state w...
35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat
The incident take place near Patti Kalyana village on the Na...