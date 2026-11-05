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Home / Delhi / Delhi’s air quality in ‘very poor’ category at 367

Delhi’s air quality in ‘very poor’ category at 367

Alipur records the worst air quality at 427, falling in the ‘severe’ category

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:50 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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People walk in a ground shrouded in smog as air pollution spikes, in New Delhi on November 4, 2026. Reuters
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Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday, with the Air Quality Index settling at 367, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Alipur recorded the worst air quality at 427, falling in the ‘severe’ category.

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An AQI between zero and 50 is classified as good, 51 and 100 as satisfactory, 101 and 200 as moderate, 201 and 300 as poor, 301 and 400 as very poor, and 401 and 500 as severe.

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The minimum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi’s primary weather station, settled at 16.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 1.1 degrees above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

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