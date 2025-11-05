DT
Home / Delhi / Delhi’s air quality remains poor

Delhi’s air quality remains poor

CPCB data shows Shadipur recorded very poor air quality with an AQI of 308

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:44 AM Nov 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Vehicles move past the Neela Gumbad on a clear day in New Delhi. PTI Photo
Delhi’s air quality improved slightly on Wednesday but remained in the ‘poor’ category with an AQI reading of 273.

Twenty-seven monitoring stations recorded air quality in the ‘poor’ category, while Shadipur was in the ‘very poor’ category with a reading of 308, according to the CPCB’s Sameer app.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded as 291 on Tuesday night.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 to 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 “moderate”, 201 to 300 “poor”, 301 to 400 “very poor” and 401 to 500 “severe”, as per the CPCB classification.

The minimum temperature settled at 18.4 degrees Celsius, 3.1 notches above the season’s average, while the humidity was recorded at 89 per cent at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius with the weather department forecasting mist.

