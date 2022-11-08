Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

PTI

New Delhi, November 8

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'very poor' category for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday morning, even as the weatherman has forecast light rain or drizzle later in the day.

The minimum temperature settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The capital's 24-hour average AQI stood at 348 on Tuesday morning at around 9.15 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

The AQI had worsened from 339 on Sunday to 354 on Monday. It was 381 on Saturday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Delhi on Monday had recorded a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius, the highest since 2008 for the month of November, meteorological data showed.

While the maximum temperature was recorded four notches above the season's average, the minimum temperature at 17 degrees Celsius stood three notches above the season's average on Monday.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 92 per cent, IMD said. The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky for the day with the possibility of light rain or drizzle. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

