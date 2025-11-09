The air quality in the national capital plunged into the 'severe' category on Sunday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 391 at 7 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Several parts of the city registered alarming pollution levels with AQI readings crossing the 400-mark.

As per CPCB data, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 412, Alipur reported 415, and Bawana registered the highest level at 436. Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 409, while RK Puram and Patparganj logged 422 and 425, respectively. Sonia Vihar also recorded a 'severe' AQI of 415, indicating hazardous air conditions across the city.

Earlier on Saturday, air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category in the morning as Delhi's overall AQI reading stood at 355 as of 8 am.

Since Diwali, the AQI in Delhi and the NCR has been reeling under the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories in several areas, even as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect.

The MC has already announced the doubling of parking fees across the national capital after the GRAP Stage II was invoked due to deteriorating air quality.