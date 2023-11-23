Delhi’s air quality still ‘very poor’; several areas breach 400-mark

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 22

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain ‘very poor’ as the air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday was recorded at 395.

The AQI showed marginal improvements on Sunday when it was measured at 301, however, it has continued to dip further nearing the ‘severe’ category once again.

Delhi also witnessed a slump in the maximum and minimum temperatures by a degree. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday were 25.7°C and 10.6 °C, respectively.

With the continuing deterioration of air quality in the capital, the government notified that if the Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is invoked, buses will be banned from entering Delhi.

“Entry of all buses other than CNG, electric and BS-VI diesel buses, including all-India tourist buses, contract carriage buses, state transport buses or those holding any other kind of permit into Delhi from other states will be restricted as and when GRAP-IV is invoked,” the notification stated.

The GRAP-IV restrictions were revoked on Saturday keeping in view the improving trend in the air quality and meteorological conditions. The Central panel for monitoring the air quality – Commission for Air Quality Management — had decided to roll back the restrictions. However, GRAP-I, II and III continue to be in force.

Neighbouring areas (Gurugram (341), Ghaziabad (344), Greater Noida (321), Noida (341) and Meerut (366)) of the national capital also continued to reel under the ‘very poor’ category.

Meanwhile, many places in Delhi breached the 400-mark of the AQI to enter into the ‘severe’ category.

