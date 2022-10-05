 Delhi’s air quality turns ‘poor’, CAQM asks states to strictly enforce pollution control measures : The Tribune India

Delhi’s air quality turns ‘poor’, CAQM asks states to strictly enforce pollution control measures

AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’

Delhi’s air quality turns ‘poor’, CAQM asks states to strictly enforce pollution control measures

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file

PTI

New Delhi, October 5

With the air quality in Delhi dropping to the ‘poor’ level on Wednesday, authorities in the National Capital Region have been asked to strictly implement measures under the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The action plan includes penal and legal action against polluting industrial units.

The Centre’s sub-committee on GRAP in a meeting noted that there has been a “sudden dip” in air quality parameters in the region in the last 24 hours which pushed Delhi’s AQI into the “poor” category.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’.

“While this is likely to be a localised influence and the forecasts do not predict any further deterioration, in an effort to maintain the AQI in the moderate category, as a precautionary measure, the sub-committee decided that all actions as envisaged under Stage I of the GRAP - ‘Poor’ air quality be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned, with immediate effect in the NCR,” the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said in an order.

Delhi’s 24-average air quality index stood at 211 at 4 pm, worsening from 150 at 4 pm on Tuesday. It stood at 248 in Ghaziabad, 196 in Faridabad, 234 in Greater Noida, 238 in Gurugram and 215 in Noida.

Under Stage-I, the Centre’s Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) recommends stopping construction and demolition (C&D) activities at sites having plot size equal to or more than 500 square metres that are not registered on the “web portal” of the respective states for remote monitoring of air pollution levels.

Project proponents are required to ensure proper implementation of guidelines for dust mitigation, management of C&D waste and use of anti-smog guns at construction sites.

Agencies concerned are required to ensure periodic mechanised sweeping of roads and water sprinkling, and impose heavy fines for violation of the curbs on open burning of biomass and municipal solid waste.

The authorities are required to strictly enforce PUC (pollution under check) norms for vehicles and maintain a strict vigil to ensure that there are no burning incidents at landfills and dump sites.

They also need to ensure that thermal power plants comply with emission norms and only approved fuel is used by industries, and stringent action is taken against violations.

Dr Vijay Kumar Soni, a scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and part of the Centre’s sub-committee for GRAP, said the air quality is likely to improve to moderate category by Thursday.

“We expect light rains and favorable wind direction and speed over the next three to four days in Delhi-NCR which will help improve air quality,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

'Kidnapped' Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire

2
Chandigarh

Miscreants set Meghnad's effigy in Chandigarh on fire a day prior to Dussehra

3
Diaspora

Relatives of kidnapped Hoshiarpur family in shock

4
Chandigarh

Kirron Kher clarifies after mask video with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann goes viral

5
Nation

No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

6
Punjab

Four of Punjab family kidnapped in US

7
Punjab

Swine flu toll mounts to 21 in Punjab

8
Punjab

NHAI flags construction material crunch in Punjab

9
Nation

33 killed as bus carrying marriage party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

10
Himachal

Himachal plays key role in defence; with AIIMS in Bilaspur, state will play important role in health sector too: PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies
Haryana

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

50 yrs on, martyr’s family still waiting to get plot ownership
Punjab

50 yrs on, martyr's family still waiting to get plot ownership

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye
Schools

Six-year-old math wizard from Amritsar can compute in the blink of an eye

Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil
Haryana

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil

Kirpal Singh Batth’s show of strength
Sports

Punjab’s discus thrower Kirpal Singh Batth shatters National Games record

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app
Chandigarh

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, HP readies plan to boost tea plantation
Himachal

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, Himachal readies plan to boost tea plantation

Top News

Cough syrups by India's Maiden Pharma potentially tied to deaths in Gambia: WHO

‘Contaminated’ Indian medicines linked to deaths of 66 children in Gambia: WHO

Health Ministry launches probe into four alleged substandard...

No talks with Pakistan; Modi govt won't tolerate terrorism, Amit Shah says in J-K

No talks with Pakistan; Modi govt won't tolerate terrorism, Amit Shah says in J-K's Baramulla

Addressing a rally, Shah asks whether terrorism has ever ben...

Donald Blome second US official to visit Pakistan-occupied Kashmir since April

Donald Blome second US official to visit Pakistan-occupied Kashmir since April

MEA had reacted sharply to Ilham Omar’s visit to PoK

PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS, Hydro Engineering College in Himachal

Himachal plays key role in defence; with AIIMS in Bilaspur, state will play important role in health sector too: PM Modi

Development in Himachal possible as people voted BJP to powe...

Pilot killed as army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

Pilot killed as army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

The Ministry of Defence spokesperson from Tezpur says the mi...


Cities

View All

SGPC delegation visits Pakistan to prepare for Saka Panja Sahib centenary

SGPC delegation visits Pakistan to prepare for Saka Panja Sahib centenary

Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in Amritsar

Assembly in Session: Set up fire station in Civil Lines area, demands MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

This Dasehra festival, Ravana comes to holy city Amritsar in green avatars

Amritsar MC notices to 125 for property tax scrutiny

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Miscreants set Meghnath’s effigy in Chandigarh on fire a day prior to Dussehra

Miscreants set Meghnad's effigy in Chandigarh on fire a day prior to Dussehra

Watch: Chandigarh Tricity, Punjab celebrate Dussehra with full enthusiasm; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Mohali to witness ceremony

Air Force Day: 80 IAF aircraft, five display teams to set Chandigarh skies on fire

Kirron Kher clarifies after mask video with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann goes viral

395 dengue cases in Chandigarh so far, early rain to blame for uptick

Major fire breaks out at East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar market; no casualty

Major fire breaks out at East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar market; no casualty

Sisodia demands CBI probe into Rs 6000 crore ‘scam’ in MCD; asks LG to stop ‘interference’ in govt works

Technical snag affects service on Delhi Metro's Blue Line

4 suffocate to death while cleaning sewer at Faridabad hospital

Delhi-Kullu air travel cheaper from Oct 11

Minor Bihar boy engaged as ‘child labour’ rescued from Kapurthala

Minor Bihar boy engaged as 'child labour' rescued from Kapurthala

Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Jalandhar MC yet to start fogging in slums

National Games: 25-yr-old Twinkle shines in athletics with silver

1,731 MT paddy procured in Nawanshahr mandis

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod in Ludhiana MC General House

Capt Amarinder Singh's ex-OSD Capt Sandeep Sandhu booked in streetlights scam

Delhi man alleges wife, daughter kidnapped by Ludhiana resident

Ludhiana man dupes cousin of Rs 1.69L, booked

Flying squads to check illegal inflow of paddy in region

ADGP Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines’ security

ADGP Arpit Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines' security

Patiala police book DSP for 'raping' tenant

Swine flu toll mounts to 21 in Punjab

Private hospitals, labs encroach on public roads in Patiala, commuters suffer

Patiala health officials raid sweets shops, collect six samples