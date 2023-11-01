Delhi's air quality 'very poor' for fifth day in a row

PTI

New Delhi, November 1

Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday with an AQI of 372 while the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.4 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 85 per cent. The weather office has predicted a clear sky during the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in many parts of Delhi such as Anand Vihar, Bawana and Rohini has entered the "severe" category.