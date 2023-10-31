Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’ for third day in row

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 30

The air quality in Delhi and neighbouring National Capital Region on Monday continued to remain in the “very poor” category for the third day in a row.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI in Delhi stood at 347 on Monday at 4 pm. Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Meerut recorded an AQI of 272, 203 and 251, respectively. Meanwhile, Greater Noida and Noida also entered the “very poor” category.

However, the air quality in three areas of the national capital dipped to the ‘severe’ category. While the AQI in Wazirpur stood at 429, Rohini, Mundka and North Campus recorded an AQI of 425, 417 and 401, respectively.

Several other areas — Anand Vihar (385), Bawana (390), Jahangirpuri (389), Shadipur (392), Punjabi Bagh (392) and Sonia Vihar (392) — are likely to enter the ‘severe’ zone in coming days.

#Environment #Pollution