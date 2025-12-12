DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’

Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’

AQI settles at 332

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:38 AM Dec 12, 2025 IST
Vehicles ply amid smog at Anand Vihar in New Delhi. File
Delhi choked under a thick blanket of smog on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 332, in the ‘very poor’ category.

The air quality was ‘very poor’ at 30 stations while it was ‘severe’ at one station, Jahangirpuri, which recorded an AQI of 405.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain in ‘very poor’ till Saturday. The outlook for the subsequent six days also states that the air is likely to remain in the very poor band, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS).

The national capital’s air quality settled at 8 degrees Celsius, 0.6 notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature during the day is expected to settle at 25 degrees Celsius.

