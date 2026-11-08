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Home / Delhi / Delhi's AQI at 369 on Diwali eve

Delhi's AQI at 369 on Diwali eve

Air quality likely to turn severe

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Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:08 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Children playing at Kartavyapath lawn amid dense smog in New Delhi on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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Delhi's air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 369, as a thick blanket of smog enveloped the city on the eve of Diwali, reducing visibility across several areas.

With firecracker emissions, vehicular pollution and seasonal stubble burning expected to add to the existing pollution load, the city's air quality is forecast to deteriorate to the ‘severe’ category on Sunday and Monday.

According to monitoring data, of the 59 stations that recorded readings in Delhi on Saturday, 16 reported ‘severe’ air quality, while 29 remained in the ‘very poor’ category. The highest AQI of 452 was recorded near IIT Delhi.

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Although the city's average AQI registered a marginal improvement from 382 on Friday to 369 on Saturday, pollution levels remained close to the threshold of 401 that marks the beginning of the ‘severe’ category. Several monitoring stations had already crossed the 400 mark.

The Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi has forecast that air quality is likely to remain in the ‘severe’ category on November 8 and 9. Pollution levels are expected to fluctuate between the ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ categories over the following six days.

The forecast comes amid heightened concerns over a further deterioration in air quality during Diwali, when firecracker emissions could add to pollution from vehicles and crop residue burning in neighbouring states.

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