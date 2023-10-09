Delhi’s AQI improves

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, October 8

The air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘poor’ category with the AQI being at 216 on Saturday. But due to the implementation of Stage-I Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures, the AQI on Sunday improved to the ‘moderate’ category.

The Stage-I GRAP measures include sprinkling of water, using of anti-smog guns and ensuring proper disposal of construction and demolition waste.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI at 4 pm in Anand Vihar was 176. It was 166 and 133 respectively at IGI Airport and ITO.

The bulletin said that the air quality would be in the moderate category from Sunday to Tuesday. It will enter the ‘poor’ category on October 11.

IMD scientist Dr VK Soni pointed out that farm fires are presently low in the adjoining states. From October 15, the air quality will be enter the ‘poor’ category with the onset of winter and as stubble burning increases.

“With the north-western winds post monsoon, these winds carry dust from deserts from one side. From the other side comes smoke from states like Punjab, Haryana — where stubble burning takes place in large numbers. These get transported to the national capital and onward to the Gangetic basin,” Dr Soni explained.

The wind speed is likely to be 16-8 kmph on October 8 and would decrease to 12-8 kmph with a partly cloudy sky on October 9, the bulletin read. Soni explained that stubble burning affects air pollution for a small period. He said, “30-40 per cent of the pollution is due to vehicle pollution. The other factors are industrial pollution and dust.”