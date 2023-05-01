Delhi’s AQI in Jan-Apr ‘best’ in past few years

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 30

Delhi's air quality seems to have improved this year. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi has witnessed the maximum number of days in the “good” to “moderate” air quality during the first four months of 2023 — when compared with the corresponding period of the past seven years.

It was only during the Covid lockdown in 2020 when the number of days having “good” to “moderate” air quality was higher than in 2023. According to the CPCB, Delhi witnessed 58 days (almost two months) of “good” to “moderate” air quality in four months.

The number of “good” to “moderate” air quality days for the first four months period (January to April) was eight in 2016, 29 in 2017, 32 in 2018, 44 in 2019, 68 in 2020, 31 in 2021, 27 in 2022, and 52 this year.

During this period, Delhi has also experienced the least number of days with “poor” to “severe” air quality this year as compared with the corresponding period of the past seven years since 2016 (except for 2020, the year of the Covid lockdown).