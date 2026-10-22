Delhi’s AQI slips to 245 as winter pollution season sets in

A day after the Dasehra celebrations, Delhi’s air quality slipped into the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 245 as a layer of haze enveloped the Capital amid falling temperatures and the onset of the winter pollution season.

In response, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will add 20 train trips on weekdays from Thursday to encourage the use of public transport, while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has stepped up road cleaning, dust suppression and enforcement against pollution-related violations following the implementation of Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

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The additional Metro services are aimed at encouraging commuters to use public transport instead of private vehicles as pollution-control measures are stepped up across the Capital.

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The DMRC said it would also intensify anti-pollution drives at construction sites and adjoining areas, focusing on dust suppression, removal of road dust and clearance of garbage from footpaths and road medians. Engineers will inspect construction sites and surrounding roads to ensure construction materials are properly covered and wheel-washing facilities for vehicles leaving the sites are operational.

The corporation said around 31 km of roads currently under its temporary jurisdiction for Metro construction had been taken over to facilitate the work, with most of these roads already repaired to prevent them from contributing to dust pollution.

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More than 250 anti-smog and mist guns have been installed at Metro construction sites, stations and office buildings. The DMRC’s Environment Department is also conducting daily inspections to check compliance with environmental norms.

The MCD has also intensified deep cleaning of identified dust-prone roads across all 12 zones and strengthened field-level enforcement against activities contributing to air pollution.

To prevent illegal dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, the civic body has designated sites across all 250 wards. It has also issued a standard operating procedure prescribing dust-control measures, including dust and wind barriers at least three metres higher than the maximum height of material heaps, covering or regularly wetting dumped material, and installing fine-nozzle water sprinkling systems.

Vehicles transporting C&D waste to and from these sites must be fully covered to prevent dust emissions. The MCD has also installed 360-degree pan-tilt-zoom cameras at 125 sites, with live feeds to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for round-the-clock monitoring.

Joint enforcement teams have been constituted to act against biomass burning, dust pollution from construction and demolition activities, use of unapproved fuels and illegal dumping of construction debris and garbage. The teams will also inspect decentralised C&D waste storage and dumping sites maintained by the civic body.