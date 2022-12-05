Delhi’s AQI worsens to ‘severe’ category

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 4

With air quality deteriorating further over the past 24 hours, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) today invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect in the entire National Capital Region (NCR), banning construction and demolition activities.

Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 407, which falls in the “severe” category (401-450). The sub-committee for the operationalisation of the revised GRAP took the decision after reviewing the air quality scenario in the region, according to an official statement.

“The air quality in the region witnessed further deterioration over the past 24 hours due to calm winds and stable atmospheric conditions. Therefore, in an effort to prevent further deterioration, the sub-committee has decided that all actions, as envisaged under Stage III of GRAP, in addition to all action under Stage I and Stage II of GRAP, be followed.

“All implementing agencies are advised that actions under Stage I and Stage II of GRAP are further intensified and special drives conducted for the implementation of actions under Stage III, particularly restrictions on construction and demolition activities, stone-crushing, mining and associated activities, and industrial, brick-kilns and hot mix plants operations,” it added.