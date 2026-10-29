Delhi’s average AQI falls, but typical air quality worsens

Delhi’s air may appear to have improved this autumn, but the numbers tell a more complicated story. An analysis of data for September and October from 2024 to 2026 found the fall in average AQI was driven largely by fewer extreme pollution days, while the air on a typical day actually became dirtier.

The analysis, released by Delhi-based climate research organisation Climate Trends, also found little evidence stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana was the main factor determining Delhi’s air quality during the period. Instead, it said local, non-agricultural sources played a larger role.

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The contrast is clearest in the year-on-year figures. Between 2025 and 2026, fire events in Punjab and Haryana fell by only 4%, while Delhi’s mean AQI dropped by 15.8%, from 169.3 to 142.6. Between 2024 and 2025, fires fell by 88%, but the mean AQI declined by only 3.9%.

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Yet the median AQI, which represents the middle value of all daily readings and is less affected by extreme spikes, moved in the opposite direction. It rose from 135 in 2025 to 154 in 2026, an increase of 14.1%.

The analysis said the apparent improvement came “almost entirely from the near-disappearance of extreme days”. AQI readings above 200 fell from 10 days to three, while no day crossed 300 this year, compared with a peak of 353 the previous year.

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That means the capital saw fewer exceptionally bad days, but not necessarily cleaner air on ordinary days.

The findings also come despite weather conditions that would normally have worsened pollution. Rainfall during September and October was 78.2% lower than in the corresponding period of 2025, while strengthening El Niño conditions were cited in the analysis.

With the number of fires in the fields showing little change and weather conditions offering no obvious explanation, the analysis said: “This narrows the likely explanation towards something changing in Delhi’s own emissions rather than the sky or the fields.”