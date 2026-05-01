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Home / Delhi / Delhi's Centre for Indian Classical Dances steps into 50th year

Delhi's Centre for Indian Classical Dances steps into 50th year

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM May 01, 2026 IST
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Artistes practise at the Centre for Indian Classical Dances in New Delhi.
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On a warm April evening in the Capital, the Centre for Indian Classical Dances (CICD) stepped into its 50th year, not merely marking a milestone but celebrating a journey that has quietly shaped generations of dancers and deepened India’s cultural consciousness.

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Founded in 1977 by Padma Vibhushan awardee Sonal Mansingh, the institution, also known as Shri Kamakhya Kalapeeth, began as more than a training centre. Conceived as a space of sadhana, it brought together dance with yoga, Sanskrit and music, offering students not just technique but a way of life rooted in discipline, introspection and artistic inquiry.

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The Golden Jubilee inauguration reflected this ethos. The evening unfolded with a blend of tradition and reflection—a Stotra invocation, followed by classical dance presentations such as Ganesh & Natesh Kavutvam and Kevat Prasang by senior disciples. A specially curated audio-visual presentation traced the institution’s evolution over five decades, capturing moments of performance, pedagogy and perseverance.

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Yet, the celebration was not only about looking back. Marking a significant step forward, CICD announced the institution of the ‘Sonal Mansingh Award’, which would be conferred annually on two dancers for their contribution to Indian classical dance. A mentorship programme, personally guided by Mansingh, was also unveiled. The initiative aims to nurture young talent and ensure continuity in an art form that thrives on lineage and learning.

“CICD was conceived as a space for training in dance, allied arts and for a journey of life through art,” said Mansingh, reflecting on the institution’s philosophy. “It is inclusive and in harmony with changing times, yet deeply rooted in Bharatiya ethos.”

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Underscoring the deeper responsibility of artists and institutions, she added, “Indian classical dances are inspired by time-honoured philosophical concepts from the Vedas, Upanishads and Puranas. Our responsibility now is to ensure that this knowledge is meaningfully transmitted to future generations.”

The evening drew a distinguished gathering from the worlds of art and public life. Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta attended as chief guest, alongside Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi as the guest of honour. Cultural figures including Guru Shovana Narayan, Dr Sandhya Purecha and Dr Sachchidanand Joshi were among those present, reflecting the institution’s wide influence across disciplines.

As CICD enters its golden jubilee year, it has planned a series of engagements across the country, including performances, dialogues and initiatives, that aim to deepen conversations around classical dance and its place in a rapidly evolving cultural landscape.

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