 Delhi’s child rights body issues notice to MCD over ‘poor performance’ of municipal schools : The Tribune India

The unified MCD is currently functioning under the BJP-led Central Government

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file

PTI

New Delhi, September 5

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) issued a notice to the BJP-controlled municipal corporation in the city on Monday, seeking an explanation within two weeks for the “poor” performance of primary schools.

The commission also said an inquiry has been ordered into the “poor quality of education” in the MCD schools.

In a notice of inquiry, the DCPCR, the statutory watchdog of the Delhi government in matters of child rights, cited the National Achievement Survey (NAS) Report, 2021 for Class 3 to highlight the quality of teaching and learning in the city’s municipal schools.

The responsibility of imparting primary education lies with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The unified MCD is currently functioning under the BJP-led Centre.

“The NAS Class-3 results paint a dismal picture of teaching and learning in municipal schools, which rank Delhi amongst the lowest 5 performing states in India,” the notice read.

“In fact, the Class-3 results of Municipal Corporation of Delhi are below the national average in all three subjects: Language, Maths, and Environmental Studies. The average state score for Class 3 in language is merely 52 per cent while the national average is 62 per cent,” it added.

The DCPCR has asked the MCD to file an explanation within two weeks.

“The commission issues notice to Municipal Corporation of Delhi seeking an explanation for the poor performance” the notice read.

Taking to twitter, DCPCR Chairperson Anurag Kundu said an inquiry has been ordered to look into the “poor quality of education” in the MCD schools.

“DCPCR has ordered an inquiry regarding absolutely poor quality of education in MCD schools. The performance of the MCD schools has been ranked amongst bottom 5 in whole India,” Kundu tweeted.

Legislators of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including the party’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj, live-streamed their visit to the MCD schools on social media platforms on Saturday, highlighting the “poor condition” of the buildings, classrooms, toilets and campuses, and slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for raising questions on the Delhi government’s expenditure on the construction of its schools.

The MCD denied that the condition in its schools is “poorer than those run by the city government” after the AAP MLAs highlighted their “poor condition” on social media.

The civic body has said the “intrusion by a group of 30-40 people” in the schools was “uncalled for” and the children had to “suffer a rude break to the harmonious rhythm of their learning process”.

Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner has hunger for more
Jalandhar

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner Rabinder Singh Clair has hunger for more

UK delegation to attend Saragarhi battle anniv
Punjab

UK delegation to attend epic Saragarhi battle's 125th anniversary

Floating solar plant at Dhanas
Chandigarh

Floating solar plant at Dhanas lake in Chandigarh

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money
Punjab

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating
Nation

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app
Jalandhar

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

