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Home / Delhi / Delhi's disaster management personnel get salary hike after 16 years

Delhi's disaster management personnel get salary hike after 16 years

'We have delivered justice to disaster management personnel,' says Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:36 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Delhi government has hiked the remuneration of disaster management personnel by up to 100 per cent, the first rise in more than a decade and a half. Their previous salary hike was in 2009.

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"We have delivered justice to disaster management personnel by revising remuneration that remained unchanged for 16 years," Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said in a statement on Sunday.

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The move will benefit staff working under the Delhi State Disaster Management Authority, including project officers, district project officers, and project coordinators. These positions were created in 2009 with the support of the United Nations Development Programme.

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Since then, the monthly remuneration of these personnel has remained unchanged — Rs 25,000 for project officers and district project officers, and Rs 20,000 for project coordinators.

These posts were never linked to any regular government pay structure or equivalent pay category, as a result of which the staff neither benefited from periodic pay revisions nor received Dearness Allowance, Gupta said.

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The disaster management personnel discharge critical statutory responsibilities under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Their work includes preparing district-level disaster management plans, carrying out scientific risk assessments, assessing vulnerabilities in Delhi's sensitive areas and among vulnerable populations, formulating risk mitigation strategies, coordinating among various departments and managing Emergency Operation Centres during disasters.

They also organise training programmes, conduct large-scale mock drills and play an important role in building the capacity of various stakeholders.

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