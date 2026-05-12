Delhi’s draft EV policy gets 700 responses

Nearly 700 people and organisations, ranging from daily commuters and gig workers to electric vehicle manufacturers and government bodies, took part in the month-long consultation exercise on the Delhi's draft EV policy.

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The draft policy remained in the public domain for 30 days till May 10. During this period, the Delhi Transport Department invited suggestions and objections through online and offline submissions. The department also held a series of stakeholder consultation conferences with players linked to the electric mobility sector, including original equipment manufacturers across two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, goods vehicles and e-rickshaws, besides charge point operators, battery swapping operators, DISCOMs, fleet aggregators, battery recyclers and vehicle scrappers. According to the government, around 400 responses came from the general public. These included residents, vehicle owners, commuters, RWAs, students, delivery riders and gig workers. Another 200 submissions were received from industry stakeholders such as OEMs, OEM associations, charge point operators, battery swapping operators, vehicle scrappers, battery recyclers, DISCOMs and fleet aggregators. More than 50 responses were submitted by schools, NGOs, think tanks, universities, environmental groups, research institutions, consulting organisations, policy advisory bodies, trade associations and civil society organisations. Around a dozen submissions came from government departments, ministries and statutory authorities.

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Sharing details of the exercise, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the scale of participation reflected Delhi's growing interest in cleaner and future-ready transport systems. "The response received from citizens, industry stakeholders, institutions and experts reflects Delhi's collective aspiration towards a cleaner, greener and future-ready mobility ecosystem. Under the CM’s leadership, the government is committed to formulating a progressive and implementation-oriented EV policy that accelerates clean mobility adoption while safeguarding environmental and public health interests," he said. The minister said several suggestions received during the consultation process were being examined and suitable recommendations would be incorporated wherever found practical and appropriate. He said many stakeholders had supported the government's proposed measures to accelerate EV adoption in the national capital. The government said the final Delhi EV Policy 2026 is being prepared as a comprehensive framework aimed at strengthening sustainable urban mobility and creating a model that could serve as an example for other cities.