Delhi’s drainage system can’t handle such rain: CM Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 10

Amid unprecedented rainfall in the national capital, which caused numerous roads to submerge under knee-deep water and prompted the closure of schools, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the drainage system was not designed to tackle such unprecedented rainfall.

No fear of floods Evacuation of people from low-lying areas around the Yamuna will start only after the river touches the 206-metre mark… the flood situation may not arise in the national Capital. Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

After holding a meeting over the torrential rains and the rising Yamuna water levels, he said evacuation of people from low-lying areas around Yamuna would start only after the river touches the 206-metre mark. He also assured people that the flood situation might not arise in the national capital.

Kejriwal had convened an emergency meeting with all departments to discuss the current situation arising from the heavy rainfall in Delhi and the subsequent increase in water levels in the Yamuna. Stressing the government’s preparedness, the CM assured the public that all departments are on high alert and fully equipped to handle any potential challenges, asserting that there is no immediate danger of flooding.

He highlighted the ongoing coordination with the Central Water Commission and clarified that despite the current release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage, which reached 203.58 metres in the Yamuna, experts have reassured that the risk of flooding remains low.

Kejriwal stressed the importance of solidarity during this challenging period, urging all North Indian state governments to collaborate in providing relief to affected individuals. “It is not the right time to point fingers at each other,” said Kejriwal.

He further said, “Delhi witnessed an unprecedented downpour of 153 mm of rain in a 24-hour period on July 8-9, a record not surpassed in 40 years since 1982 when the city experienced 170 mm of rainfall. A total of 680 pumps, including 100 mobile pumps, have been deployed, in addition to 326 supplementary pumps, to tackle the waterlogging and drainage issues across the city.”

Recognising the challenges of road maintenance during the monsoon season, CM Arvind Kejriwal announced immediate measures would be taken to address potholes by temporarily filling them with stones.