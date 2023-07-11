 Delhi’s drainage system can’t handle such rain: CM Kejriwal : The Tribune India

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Education Minister Atishi Singh address a press conference in New Delhi. MUKESH AGGARWAL



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 10

Amid unprecedented rainfall in the national capital, which caused numerous roads to submerge under knee-deep water and prompted the closure of schools, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the drainage system was not designed to tackle such unprecedented rainfall.

No fear of floods

Evacuation of people from low-lying areas around the Yamuna will start only after the river touches the 206-metre mark… the flood situation may not arise in the national Capital. Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

After holding a meeting over the torrential rains and the rising Yamuna water levels, he said evacuation of people from low-lying areas around Yamuna would start only after the river touches the 206-metre mark. He also assured people that the flood situation might not arise in the national capital.

Kejriwal had convened an emergency meeting with all departments to discuss the current situation arising from the heavy rainfall in Delhi and the subsequent increase in water levels in the Yamuna. Stressing the government’s preparedness, the CM assured the public that all departments are on high alert and fully equipped to handle any potential challenges, asserting that there is no immediate danger of flooding.

He highlighted the ongoing coordination with the Central Water Commission and clarified that despite the current release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage, which reached 203.58 metres in the Yamuna, experts have reassured that the risk of flooding remains low.

Kejriwal stressed the importance of solidarity during this challenging period, urging all North Indian state governments to collaborate in providing relief to affected individuals. “It is not the right time to point fingers at each other,” said Kejriwal.

He further said, “Delhi witnessed an unprecedented downpour of 153 mm of rain in a 24-hour period on July 8-9, a record not surpassed in 40 years since 1982 when the city experienced 170 mm of rainfall. A total of 680 pumps, including 100 mobile pumps, have been deployed, in addition to 326 supplementary pumps, to tackle the waterlogging and drainage issues across the city.”

Recognising the challenges of road maintenance during the monsoon season, CM Arvind Kejriwal announced immediate measures would be taken to address potholes by temporarily filling them with stones.

Downpour, death, devastation in North

Downpour, death, devastation in North

Toll 30 | PM takes stock of situation | 39 NDRF teams deploy...

Worst rain crisis, Himachal pegs its losses at ~4,000 cr

Worst rain crisis, Himachal pegs its losses at Rs 4,000 cr

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

Yamuna, Ghaggar swollen, Haryana’s low-lying areas hit; 6 killed

Yamuna, Ghaggar swollen, Haryana's low-lying areas hit; 6 killed

10,000 acres of fields submerged in Karnal

4 flood-hit rescued in Kathua; Srinagar highway remains shut

4 flood-hit rescued in Kathua; Srinagar highway remains shut

Washed away by rain, 60-metre Chamba-Seri stretch being repa...


No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

Water level rising in Beas at Harike; Minister visits areas

Knotty affair: Dangling wires pose a threat to residents in Medical Enclave

Pathetic parks: Sanitation a major issue at Housing Board Colony park

DJ murder case cracked, three arrested

No let-up, rain leaves trail of destruction

No let-up, rain leaves trail of destruction

2 Sukhna Lake floodgates opened

Mohali among worst-hit dists, over 50 villages inundated

Ghaggar breach: Army, NDRF rescue villagers

Rain fury: Damage at Kajauli waterworks, supply hit

SC to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas on July 14

SC to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas on July 14

HC sets aside order cancelling Sweden-based prof’s OCI card

DSGMC forms 11-member committee to study UCC

No primary classes today

Amid rescue & relief, question remains why no lessons learnt from 2019 floods

Amid rescue & relief, question remains why no lessons learnt from 2019 floods

Breach in bundh near Phillaur police academy, 150 relief centres set up

Kabaddi player washed away

Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district

Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district

Residents make every effort to protect Dhusi Bundh

Overflowing nullah leaves streets flooded

VB nabs four for taking Rs 30K bribe

Gas Tragedy: PPCB finds 22 water polluting industries in Giaspura

Heavy rain leaves Patiala flooded

Heavy rain leaves Patiala flooded

Minister visits rain-hit villages, says public safety key concern