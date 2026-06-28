Delhi’s e-Office system marks one year with 1.4 lakh digital files processed, says CM Rekha Gupta

The Delhi government’s e-Office system will complete one year on July 1, with more than 1.4 lakh electronic files and over 9.2 lakh e-receipts processed during the period, marking a significant shift from paper-based administration to digital governance, Chief Minister (CM) Rekha Gupta said on Sunday.

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The CM said the transition to e-Office has accelerated file disposal, improved transparency and accountability and enabled faster delivery of government services by replacing conventional paper files with online processing, correspondence and approvals.

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According to official figures, the e-Office platform has expanded from 5,005 officers and employees across 198 departments and offices on March 8, 2025, to 15,748 active users across 235 departments and offices as of June 27, 2026.

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Gupta said the system allows authorities to track the movement of files, identify the officer handling them and monitor action taken at every stage, reducing delays while strengthening record management and inter-departmental coordination.

The government has developed separate e-Office platforms for government departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and autonomous bodies and educational institutions to cater to their specific administrative requirements.

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The use of e-Office was made mandatory across all Delhi government departments from July 1, 2025, and all 132 departments are now on the platform with 11,940 active users.

Between July 1, 2025 and April 12, 2026, government departments processed 1,14,603 e-files and 7,14,091 e-receipts.

After the rollout of the upgraded e-Office system, another 23,767 e-files and around 1.53 lakh e-receipts were processed between April 13 and June 27 this year.

The platform has also been extended to 55 PSUs, boards, corporations, commissions, committees, autonomous bodies and local bodies, where 3,090 active users processed 4,672 e-files and 55,132 e-receipts between April 15 and June 27. In the education sector, 718 users across 48 universities, colleges and other institutions processed 1,267 e-files and 3,051 e-receipts during the same period.

Highlighting the growing adoption of the system, the government said 120 of the 132 departments, around 91 per cent, are now regularly using e-Office.

Similarly, 36 of the 55 PSUs and autonomous bodies, and 21 of the 48 educational institutions, have adopted the platform. Overall, 177 of the 235 departments and offices, about 75 per cent, are regularly conducting official work through e-Office.

“The objective is to create a governance system that is faster, more transparent and more accountable while ensuring that citizens do not have to wait unnecessarily for government services,” Gupta said, adding that the digital platform would continue to be expanded to strengthen good governance in the capital.