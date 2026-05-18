Delhi’s end-of-life vehicle policy is currently running through a single operational scrapping facility in the Capital, even as two others remain approved but non-functional, leaving a visible strain on capacity and raising questions about implementation on the ground.

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A visit to the only operational authorised facility - Ezwaste Recycling Pvt Ltd - in the Badarpur border in the city on April 25 revealed a growing backlog. On the day of reporting, the entry register showed 18 vehicles arriving at the time of visit, including three that came during the time being there. However, what stood out was the volume of vehicles already waiting. Roughly 500 two-wheelers were seen parked across the premises, both inside and in the holding area. No cars were present at the time.

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Deependra Yadav, CEO of the facility, had earlier stated over a phone call that around 10 vehicles arrive daily and each takes about one to one-and-a-half hours to be disposed of. At the site, however, the number of incoming vehicles and the scale of the backlog appeared significantly higher. When questioned about the accumulation, the owner clarified that the vehicles on standby were not part of voluntary scrapping.

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“These backlogs are because of seized vehicles from enforcement agencies, not the voluntary scrapping,” he said, adding that the absence of cars was due to current enforcement priorities.

“Currently you couldn’t see cars coming because government has prioritised seizure of two-wheelers,” he said.

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The CEO also cited procedural delays for the same. “We have a cooling period of 21 days. Unless we get consent from vehicle owner, we cannot scrap it,” he said.

According to him, the facility can handle scrapping of 233 vehicles per day. However, the visible backlog and daily inflow suggest that vehicles remain in the system longer than the claimed processing rate would imply.

At the facility, an office worker, Anjali, pointed to another challenge affecting the policy’s uptake. She said many vehicle owners avoid authorised scrapping altogether due to pricing.

“Customers go for higher price being offered and we can’t compete with unauthorised buyers,” she said.

Informal scrap markets, particularly in areas such as Mayapuri, are known to offer better returns to owners, making the regulated route less attractive despite safety and compliance concerns.

This creates a dual system in practice. While enforcement agencies continue to seize vehicles and feed them into the authorised channel, voluntary participation remains low. The result is a policy driven more by seizure than by citizen compliance, placing disproportionate pressure on limited infrastructure.

The issue of handling seized vehicles also came into focus through a separate incident. A vehicle owner, Sariq, alleged that the engine of his seized motorcycle had been changed. After he contacted the police control room, an FIR was not immediately registered. The matter was later acknowledged by the facility, with confirmation from the owner that the engine had been replaced suspiciously. While officials were willing to offer a solution after the complaint was strongly pursued, the episode raises concerns about the custody and integrity of vehicles once they enter the system.

Efforts to seek clarity from the Delhi Transport Department and the Delhi Transport Minister failed to yield a response on the matter.

With only one operational facility in Delhi handling both enforcement-led inflow and limited voluntary scrapping, the current situation reflects a gap between policy rollout and on-ground capacity. Backlog of vehicles, low participation from owners and concerns around oversight together point to a system under pressure, even as the city pushes forward with its broader transition towards cleaner mobility.

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