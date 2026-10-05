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Home / Delhi / Delhi's EV race hits charging test as 2027 deadline nears

Delhi's EV race hits charging test as 2027 deadline nears

382 charging sites cleared, but first tenders will cover only a fraction as mandatory electric registrations approach

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:12 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Delhi has cleared a major infrastructure hurdle for its electric-vehicle transition, but the real test now is how quickly chargers reach the ground before mandatory EV-registration deadlines begin.

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The Ministry of Heavy Industries has approved 382 of the 456 sites identified by Delhi's Revenue Department and the Delhi Transport Corporation. The sites have been reassessed for two-, three- and four-wheelers, taking into account electricity availability and grid capacity.

The urgency is driven by deadlines already built into Delhi's new EV policy. From January 1, 2027, only electric three-wheelers and N1 light commercial vehicles will be eligible for new registration, while the electric-only rule for new two-wheelers begins on April 1, 2028.

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Yet the approval of sites is not the same as chargers being operational. The government is preparing tenders for the first 160-180 high-readiness locations, leaving the rollout of the remaining approved sites to subsequent stages.

That makes implementation the real hook. Delhi is moving towards restricting new petrol and CNG vehicle registrations while its supporting charging network is still being rolled out. For commuters, fleet operators and delivery businesses, the pace of that rollout could determine whether the transition is convenient or creates a new infrastructure bottleneck.

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