Delhi’s first day of winter pollution curbs leaves entry points clogged

Delhi’s first day under its new winter pollution curbs turned the city’s entry points into bottlenecks on Sunday, with vehicle checks creating long queues even as the Capital’s air quality slipped further into the poor category.

The most visible impact was at the Delhi-Gurugram border, where traffic on NH-48 remained backed up for several kilometres near the Sarhaul toll plaza. The congestion spread across the flyover from Shankar Chowk, the main carriageway and the service lane leading towards Delhi.

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From Delhi’s side, the checks were aimed at stopping vehicles registered outside the Capital that did not meet BS-VI emission standards. Officials were conducting checks at entry points, while vehicles that fell below the prescribed standard were being turned back and challaned.

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The Gurugram side offered a clear picture of the pressure created by the enforcement. Around 50 traffic and Haryana Police personnel were deployed at the border to check vehicles before they entered Delhi. Commuters reported being stuck for more than two hours.

“We have been stuck for two hours. It has been so tiring,” said Reshma Patel, who was travelling towards Delhi.

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The congestion was not limited to the Gurugram border. Heavy traffic and vehicle queues were also reported at the Delhi-Noida border and near MCD toll booths and other entry points, as enforcement teams checked vehicles entering the Capital.

The restrictions cover non-Delhi petrol and diesel vehicles below BS-VI standards, including BS-III and BS-IV vehicles. CNG and electric vehicles, along with BS-VI compliant vehicles, are exempt. The curbs are scheduled to remain in force until January 31.

Delhi has deployed about 250 enforcement personnel, with 39 teams stationed at 13 major toll plazas, including DND, Rajokri, Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri and Badarpur. Automatic number plate recognition cameras are also being used to identify violations.

The enforcement came as Delhi’s AQI rose to 261, its worst reading of the season. Jahangirpuri recorded 378, close to the severe category.