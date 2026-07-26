Delhi’s first woman mayor Arya dies at 98

Shakuntala Arya, Delhi’s first woman Mayor and former president of the Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha, died on Saturday at the age of 98. Her last rites were performed at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in the presence of family members, BJP leaders and party workers.

Advertisement

Arya, who was elected Delhi’s first woman Mayor in 1997, was remembered by BJP leaders for her contribution to women’s education and empowerment, as well as her service in public life.

Advertisement

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra condoled her death and recalled her long association with the party, saying it had witnessed her dedicated service from the late 1980s until around 2005.

Advertisement

“Arya did extensive work in the field of women’s education. She was truly an embodiment of women’s empowerment, and as Mayor, her ‘Clean Delhi Campaign’ in 1997 created widespread awareness among the people,” said Harsh Malhotra.

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi and Delhi BJP General Secretary Yogita Singh paid their last respects to Arya by laying wreaths on her mortal remains on behalf of the MCD and the Delhi BJP, respectively.