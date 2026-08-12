Delhi’s GeM purchases jump 156 pc to Rs 1,595 cr

Purchases from the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal in Delhi jumped 156 per cent year on year to Rs 1,595 crore in FY 2026-27 up to July, providing a significant boost to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and expanding their access to government markets.

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The government said the rise reflected the growing adoption of digital procurement and increasing participation of small businesses in government purchases.

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Delhi has also received special recognition under the ‘Sustained Services Procurement Adoption’ category for the growing share of services procured through GeM and the continued efforts of government buyers to use the platform.

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According to the GeM data, Delhi recorded procurement worth Rs 624 crore during the corresponding period last year. In FY 2025-26, the total government procurement through GeM stood at Rs 4,311 crore, registering a 41 per cent increase over FY 2024-25. Of this, procurement from micro and small enterprises (MSEs) accounted for around Rs 2,177 crore.

Procurement from MSEs has more than doubled over the past few years, rising from around Rs 965 crore in FY 2021-22 to Rs 2,177 crore in FY 2025-26. Nearly 95 per cent of orders received by Delhi-based sellers during FY 2025-26 came from the Central Government and other states, allowing local businesses to expand beyond the Delhi market.

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The government said GeM is also widening opportunities for women and SC/ST entrepreneurs and startups. In FY 2025-26, procurement worth Rs 315 crore was made from women entrepreneurs, Rs 41 crore from SC/ST entrepreneurs and Rs 405 crore from startups.

The digital platform allows government departments to undertake direct purchases, L-1 purchases, bidding and reverse auctions, besides offering online orders, seller assessment, billing and payments, MIS reporting and an AI/ML-based irregularity detection system.

The Delhi Government has also focused on training and handholding support. More than 65 training programmes were conducted during FY 2025-26, with over 3,600 participants. These included district-level programmes for the Education Department, training for major hospitals and a GeM awareness week at the Delhi Secretariat.

A monthly review mechanism between the Finance Department and GeM has also been established to monitor procurement trends, tenders issued outside GeM and upcoming procurement requirements. The government said it will focus on expanding GeM adoption, monitoring prices and quality, resolving complaints, reducing payment delays and strengthening MSME capacity.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “MSMEs are not just businesses but the strong foundation of employment, innovation and the local economy. Making government procurement digital and transparent is giving small businesses an opportunity to access large institutional markets”.

“The rising procurement through GeM, increasing participation of MSMEs, expanding opportunities for women entrepreneurs and startups and orders coming to Delhi’s businesses from across the country reflect a significant change in this direction,” she said.