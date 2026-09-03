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Home / Delhi / Delhi’s H1N1 tally crosses 3,200, highest since 2019

Delhi’s H1N1 tally crosses 3,200, highest since 2019

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:08 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Delhi’s H1N1 outbreak has crossed another significant mark, with the number of cases in the Capital reaching 3,218 on August 31, according to Delhi Health Department data. The tally has already surpassed the total cases reported in the whole of 2024 and is now the highest recorded in the city since 2019.

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As many as 164 fresh cases were recorded on August 31. The rise has come amid sharp day-to-day fluctuations in reported infections. On August 29, Delhi recorded 199 new H1N1 cases, taking the tally to 3,006. Another 48 cases were reported on August 30, followed by 164 on August 31.

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The 2026 figure has now exceeded the 3,151 cases reported in Delhi during 2024. However, the current figure remains below the 3,627 cases recorded in 2019, making this year’s outbreak the most extensive in the capital since then. The overall number is higher when patients from outside Delhi being treated at hospitals in the city are included. By August 31, the combined figure stood at 3,828 H1N1 cases, of which 3,218 were Delhi residents.

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Data from the National Centre for Disease Control shows that Delhi recorded 412 cases in 2020, 92 in 2021, 442 in 2022, 209 in 2023, 3,151 in 2024 and 229 in 2025. In 2019, 31 deaths were recorded among 3,627 H1N1 cases. No H1N1 death has been recorded in government data in Delhi so far this year.

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