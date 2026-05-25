Thirty six families in Delhi’s Harsh Vihar area finally received electricity connections after waiting for years, with residents thanking Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for resolving the long-pending issue.

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The families from A-3 Block in Gokulpuri met the Chief Minister at the Jan Seva Sadan on Sunday after electricity connections began being provided in the area. North-East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari was also present during the interaction.

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According to the Delhi Government, residents had raised the issue during a public grievance hearing, informing the Chief Minister that several families had been waiting for regular power connections since 2018. Around 50 to 60 houses had been built in the locality, but electricity infrastructure could not be developed because land was unavailable for the required Electric Sub-Station (ESS).

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As a result, many families either lived without electricity or depended on temporary arrangements for years.