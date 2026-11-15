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Home / Delhi / Delhi’s heritage draws crowds as Sanjay Van Walk sells out

Delhi’s heritage draws crowds as Sanjay Van Walk sells out

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:23 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Delhi’s historical ruins and forgotten architectural treasures are drawing renewed public interest, with all tickets for the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) second guided heritage walk at Sanjay Van selling out ahead of the event on Saturday.

Organised in collaboration with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Delhi Chapter, the walk witnessed enthusiastic participation, as visitors explored structures dating back to the Capital’s early medieval history. The response has highlighted growing interest in discovering Delhi’s heritage beyond its more prominent monuments.

The guided walk took participants through five significant historical structures in Sanjay Van: the Historic Well, Large Fortification, Small Fortification, Bastion near the Small Fortification and Lal Kot Wall. Heritage experts explained the architectural features, historical context and cultural significance of these structures, offering participants a glimpse into the city’s lesser-known past.

The walk was the second in a series being organised under DDA’s six-month collaboration with INTACH, launched under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to make the Capital’s heritage more accessible to the public.

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The initiative follows the LG’s heritage walk at Sanjay Van, during which he also launched an e-book on the Delhi Ridge and stressed the need to protect the Capital’s historical structures and ecological assets.

The first walk under the initiative was organised at Mehrauli Archaeological Park on October 24. DDA plans to extend the series to six locations: Sanjay Van, Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Sultan Garhi, Tughlaqabad, Deer Park/Hauz Khas and the Northern Ridge.

Under the memorandum of understanding, 12 guided walks will be organised over six months, with two walks every month. INTACH will curate the routes and themes, prepare interpretative content, and arrange heritage experts and guides in coordination with DDA.

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The initiative is aligned with the vision of MPD-2047, which identifies heritage conservation as an important component of sustainable urban development and encourages heritage trails, cultural circuits and public participation.

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