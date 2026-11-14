Delhi’s hot air balloons hit turbulence as AQI worsens

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has deferred the resumption of hot air balloon rides at Baansera Park in Sarai Kale Khan, citing deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

The rides, which were scheduled to resume on November 14, will now remain suspended until further notice. The authority is yet to announce a fresh date for their resumption.

“Keeping in mind the air quality, the rides will not commence from November 14, as planned earlier. A fresh date is yet to be finalised,” a source said.

The decision comes amid a sharp deterioration in Delhi’s air quality, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 403 on Friday morning, pushing the city into the ‘severe’ category for the first time this season.

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The DDA introduced hot air balloon rides at Baansera Park last year, with operations held at an open ground every evening after 4 pm.

However, the activity received a limited response, prompting the organisers to restrict operations to weekends. Tickets were priced at around Rs 2,300 per person.

Besides Baansera Park, the DDA had identified the Yamuna Sports Complex, Commonwealth Games sports complexes and Asita Park as potential locations for expanding the activity.

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However, plans to extend the rides beyond Baansera Park remain on hold.

A typical balloon ride lasts between seven and 12 minutes and can accommodate up to four people at a time. The November-February period is generally considered ideal for hot air ballooning in North India because of favourable weather conditions.