Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport starts flight to Daman, now 90 sites on its domestic network

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has expanded its domestic network to 90 destinations with the launch of direct scheduled flights to Daman. The airport is now the only one in the country with non-stop connectivity to 32 of India’s 36 states and Union Territories, officials said on Tuesday.

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Alliance Air operates the new Delhi-Daman service. The route strengthens air connectivity to the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and supports the Centre’s regional connectivity programme.

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With Daman added to its network, Delhi Airport now offers direct flights to 27 states and five Union Territories. The airport handles more than 1,050 domestic flights every day and serves over 5 million domestic passengers every month, including around 1 million domestic-to-domestic transfer passengers.

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The airport said the new service will improve access to Daman for tourists and business travellers. It will also provide seamless onward domestic and international connections through Delhi, the country’s largest aviation hub.

“The launch of direct flights to Daman marks another significant milestone in Delhi Airport’s journey to strengthen domestic air connectivity across India. Reaching 90 domestic destinations and becoming the only airport in the country to provide direct connectivity to 32 of India’s 36 states and Union Territories reflects our continued commitment to improving accessibility, supporting regional economic growth and offering passengers a wider choice of travel options,” DIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said.

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He said Delhi Airport would continue working with its airline partners to further expand the domestic network and improve passenger connectivity across the country.

Delhi Airport remains the country’s largest domestic aviation hub. Maharashtra is the best-connected state with seven direct destinations, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh with six destinations each.

Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, Akasa Air, SpiceJet and Alliance Air operate scheduled domestic services from Delhi Airport.

DIAL said the continued expansion of the airport’s domestic network aims to improve regional connectivity, support economic growth and make air travel more accessible across the country.