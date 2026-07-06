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A brief spell of rain on Saturday exposed fresh concerns over the condition of public healthcare infrastructure in the national capital after water reportedly entered parts of the outpatient department (OPD) at Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital in East Delhi, with visuals showing patients and attendants wading through water inside the facility.

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Images and a short video clip that circulated widely on social media showed water accumulated across the floor of a waiting area, with seating spaces partially submerged as patients and their attendants attempted to move through puddles inside the hospital premises.

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The incident was reported after a short period of rainfall, although the exact duration of the rain could not be independently verified.

The visuals quickly drew political attention, with elected representative, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Kondli constituency Kuldeep Kumar, sharing the footage online. He questioned the state of civic preparedness and hospital infrastructure, alleging that even a brief spell of rain was enough to disrupt basic services at a government hospital. He also raised concerns over patient safety, saying essential healthcare facilities should remain functional during the monsoon.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Kumar said, "This has never happened while AAP was in power in the state. This government first did a scam of over ₹600 crore and now is unable to manage civic infrastructure."

While the images triggered criticism, there was no official clarification on what caused the waterlogging. It remained unclear whether the water entered the premises because of blocked drains, infrastructure deficiencies or flooding from outside the hospital.

For residents, the incident has added to wider concerns over the city's readiness for the monsoon. Trilokpuri resident RK Gupta said, “A few minutes of rain have already exposed how fragile the public health infrastructure is. This is just the start of the season. How will Delhi survive through the next month, if such a situation persists?”

The waterlogging has once again brought attention to the preparedness of public infrastructure during the rainy season, with questions being raised over whether essential services can continue without disruption as monsoon showers intensify.