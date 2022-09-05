Delhi’s liquor scam probe: CBI quizzes Sunny Marwah after his father caught on ‘sting tape’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 5

On a day when his father’s ‘sting tape’ came out in public, accused number 13 in the CBI’s FIR pertaining to the Delhi excise policy case, Sunny Marwah, today recorded his statement following a questioning session by the investigative agency, officials said.

The officials said Marwah has given important information about the modus operandi of those named in the FIR in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

It is to be noted here that Sunny’s father Kulvinder Marwah was allegedly caught spilling the beans about the alleged scam in a purported sting video released by the BJP today in which he was seen and heard claiming to have paid commissions to acquire liquor licences in Delhi.

During the investigation, the CBI questioned Marwah on some of the points that came up in the utterances of his father during the “sting operation”, the officials said.

The CBI FIR alleges that Marwah’s Mahadev Liquors was granted the L-1 licence under the new excise policy for Delhi.

The businessman, who was on the board of firms owned by deceased liquor baron Ponty Chadha, was in close contact with the accused public servants and regularly paid bribes to them, the federal probe agency has alleged in its FIR.

The CBI has also questioned the other accused persons in the case, including Amit Arora, the director of Buddy Retail Private Limited in Gurugram and is alleged to be a “close associate” of Sisodia.

The questioning of the accused persons are going on at a fast pace and the agency recently got a locker opened in a private bank in south Delhi, which belongs to a person alleged to be close to Sisodia, the officials said.

According to the CBI FIR, at least two payments running into crores were allegedly made to Sisodia’s “close associates” by Sameer Mahendru, the owner of Indospirits, who was one of the liquor traders allegedly involved in irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy.