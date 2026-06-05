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Home / Delhi / Delhi's Lodhi Colony boundary wall collapses during sewage work; 1 dead, 2 injured

Delhi's Lodhi Colony boundary wall collapses during sewage work; 1 dead, 2 injured

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:31 AM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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A 55-year-old man died, and two others were injured after a boundary wall collapsed during sewage pipeline work in Delhi's Lodhi Colony area early on Friday, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

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The incident was reported at 1.18 am, following which personnel from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) rushed to the spot.

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According to the DFS, three workers were trapped under the debris after the boundary wall collapsed during the sewage pipeline work.

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"Before the arrival of rescue teams, residents managed to pull out two injured people from the rubble, and the third worker was rescued by DFS personnel," he said.

The deceased was identified as Devender, while the injured were identified as Rajesh (48) and Umar (20), the officer said.

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All three were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where Devender was declared dead.

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