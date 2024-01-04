Delhi’s max temperature dips 4°C below normal

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, January 3

The maximum temperature in Delhi today dropped four degrees below normal. The maximum temperature stabilized at 15.6°C while minimum temperature remained at normal at 7.3°C.

Cold day situations was observed in some places such as Palam, Safdarjung, Ridge and Ayanagar, where maximum temperatures dipped to 15°C, 15.6°C, 13.6°C and 16.4°C, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the minimum temperatures during the past 24 hours at 8.30 am were in the range of 6°C to 9°C in most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West UP and Rajasthan.

Cold day conditions will prevail on Thursday at isolated places, forecasted the weather agency. While maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 17-18°C and 7-8°C, respectively. It has also predicted light rainfall next week.

Moderate fog was observed in parts of Delhi, which delayed 26 trains in the morning. If the range of visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, it indicates ‘very dense’ fog, 51-200m indicates ‘dense’, 201-500m is ‘moderate’ and 501-1,000m indicates ‘shallow’.

Meanwhile, the air quality of the Capital continued to be in the ‘very poor’ category. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 341 on Wednesday.

Early Warning System under the Ministry of Earth Sciences said the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category from December 4 to 6.

“The predominant surface wind was coming from Northwest and North directions in Delhi with a wind speed 5-10 kmph. On Thursday, wind is likely to be coming from North and Northwest directions in Delhi with wind speed of 4-10 kmph and mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning,” it said.