Delhi's mega plan to curb vector-borne diseases

PTI

New Delhi, July 16

The Delhi Government has come up with a "mega action plan" to combat the spread of vector-borne diseases under which steps will be taken to determine the serotype of the prevailing dengue virus in the city.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting on preparedness for keeping vector-borne diseases under check in the national capital.

One of the significant decisions taken in the meeting was to “determine the serotype of the prevailing dengue virus” in identified laboratories, the Delhi Health Department said in a statement.

"This step will provide crucial information for developing targeted interventions and enhancing the effectiveness of disease management efforts," it said.

According to data shared by civic authorities, 136 cases of dengue and 43 of malaria have been recorded in Delhi this year till July 8.

The existing helpline — 1031 — used during the Covid pandemic will now be utilised to facilitate dengue treatment. This expansion of services will ensure comprehensive support to individuals requiring medical assistance, the department said.

The commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been directed to “deploy drones” for mosquito surveillance and control.

#dengue