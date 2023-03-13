Delhi's MLAs get over 66% salary hike

New Delhi, March 13
Ahead of the Delhi Budget session scheduled to begin from March 17, the salaries and allowances of MLAs and ministers have been increased to more than 66 per cent.
According to a notification from the Law Department of the Delhi government, the MLAs will now get Rs 90,000 every month, an increase from the previous Rs 54,000.
According to the notification, the salary and allowances of the Chief Minister and ministers, speaker, deputy speaker, chief whip, and leader of the opposition have also been increased from the existing Rs 72,000 to Rs 1,70,000 per month.
As per the notification, the basic salary of the legislators has increased from Rs 12,000 monthly to Rs 30,000 and that of ministers from Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000 per month.
The daily allowance has also increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500.
In July 2022, the Delhi Assembly passed a proposal to increase the salary of MLAs and ministers.
After getting the President's approval for this proposal, the Law Department has issued a notification for salary hike.
The salary hike for the legislator will be effective from February 14 when the President gave her assent to the move.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence ministry cannot issue communication on payment of OROP arrears in instalments: Supreme Court
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...
India's big win at Oscars with RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'
Wins Best Original Song and Best Documentary Short Subject
After controversy, Punjab govt cancels Teacher Eligibility Test
The exam will be re-conducted
Punjab farmers stage protest at Jantar Mantar in favour of their demands
Five farmers’ unions from Punjab stage the protest amid heav...
India once again is largest importer of weapons; accounts for 11 per cent of all such international imports
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Australia and China are the next four b...