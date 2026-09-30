Delhi’s newest traffic corridor has produced an immediate contradiction: while traffic has eased on the Ring Road near Sarai Kale Khan, the overall congestion has not vanished — it has shifted to locations where the newly opened Barapullah Phase-III corridor connects with the existing road network.

The effect was evident within a day of the corridor’s inauguration, particularly at two key junctions — the Barapullah Phase-I connection near Suryaghadi and the Ashram junction. The development underscores a broader challenge for Delhi’s expanding road infrastructure: new roads can improve traffic flow and move vehicles more quickly, but they do not necessarily increase the capacity of the junctions where that traffic ultimately merges.

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Relief at Sarai Kale Khan, pressure at next link

The new elevated corridor, linking Mayur Vihar Phase-I with the Sarai Kale Khan side, has taken a significant volume of vehicles away from the Ring Road in front of Sarai Kale Khan. The project is designed to provide a signal-free East Delhi-South Delhi connection and reduce dependence on already congested routes.

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But at Suryaghadi, vehicles coming from Mayur Vihar on Phase-III converge towards the existing Barapullah Phase-I junction. Those continuing towards AIIMS have to enter the older corridor.

That junction has now become the new pressure point. A road designed to remove a bottleneck is therefore feeding substantially more vehicles into a connection that was not created for the same traffic volume.

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Ashram faces another traffic surge

A similar effect is emerging near the Ashram junction. Traffic from the DND, Sarai Kale Khan and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway already converges around this area. The additional flow from Barapullah Phase-III now joins the same network.

For commuters, this means the benefit of a faster elevated journey could partly be lost at the final merge, particularly during peak hours.

Bigger warning for Delhi’s infrastructure push

The development exposes a basic urban-planning problem as Delhi is adding road capacity faster than it is redesigning the junctions that connect those roads.

Barapullah Phase-III, approved in 2014 and originally targeted for completion in 2017, finally opened after years of delays at a revised project cost of about Rs 1,635 crore.

The immediate traffic pattern now suggests that the next phase of Delhi’s road planning cannot stop at constructing elevated corridors. The real test will be whether their entry and exit junctions, merging points and surrounding roads can absorb the traffic they are designed to attract.

In a city where population, vehicle ownership and cross-NCR commuting continue to put pressure on limited road space, Barapullah’s first-day experience offers a lesson beyond this project which is that Delhi may no longer have only a road-shortage problem; increasingly, it has a road-connection problem.