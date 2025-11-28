DT
Home / Delhi / Delhi's overall air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category

Delhi's overall air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category

Cold morning in city, no respite from pollution woes          

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:47 AM Nov 28, 2025 IST
The city has been battling poor air quality for the last 14 days. File photo
Delhi’s overall air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday morning, with an AQI reading of 384.

A total of 20 monitoring stations recorded 'very poor' air quality, while 18 fell in the 'severe' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app.

The city has been battling poor air quality for the last 14 days.

Delhi also witnessed a cold morning as the minimum temperature settled at 8.1 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees below normal, the IMD said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees, with the forecast indicating moderate fog during the day.

The relative humidity stood at 95 per cent, it added.

