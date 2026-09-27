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Home / Delhi / Delhi’s petrol pumps to become pollution checkpoints from Oct 1

Delhi’s petrol pumps to become pollution checkpoints from Oct 1

No valid PUCC, no fuel: NCR-wide rule turns routine petrol stops into a new layer of vehicle-emission enforcement

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Manikant Mishra
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:54 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Delhi’s annual pollution battle is set to move beyond roadside challans and into the city’s fuel network from October 1, with vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) facing denial of fuel under the NCR-wide enforcement framework.

The measure follows directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

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The significance is not merely another PUC-checking drive. Fuel stations are effectively being turned into enforcement points, making compliance a condition for refuelling rather than something motorists encounter only when stopped by traffic police.

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The system is being supported by technology. In Gautam Buddh Nagar, for instance, petrol pumps are already testing an app-based system developed with the NIC that allows staff to verify a vehicle’s PUCC status through its registration number. ANPR-based verification is also being introduced as the longer-term mechanism.

For Delhi motorists, the immediate implication is simple. An expired certificate could mean being unable to buy petrol, diesel or CNG when the rule is enforced.

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The move comes as Delhi prepares for the winter pollution season, with the government simultaneously tightening action on traffic, road dust, construction and other emission sources.

The policy also exposes a practical challenge as enforcement will depend on reliable digital verification and properly functioning pollution-testing centres. Delhi’s own records show that the authorities have been inspecting PUC centres and tightening controls over testing equipment and certification.

So, from October 1, the PUC certificate will no longer be just a document motorists keep in their vehicle, it could determine whether their vehicle gets fuel at all.

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