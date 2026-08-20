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Home / Delhi / Delhi's power consumers' digital payments cross 93%

Delhi's power consumers' digital payments cross 93%

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:03 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Delhi's electricity payment habits are changing rapidly, with consumers increasingly choosing digital platforms over physical counters.

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Data from the BSES and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited shows that digital payments have become the dominant way for consumers to pay bills, while online self-service is also taking a larger share of customer interactions.

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At Tata Power-DDL, which supplies electricity to around 9 million people in North and North West Delhi, 95.29% of customers who made a payment in FY 2025-26 used a digital mode. The share of digital payment transactions reached 92.95%, up from 83.38% in FY 2021-22. Digital transactions rose from 74 lakh to 1.12 crore during the period, while non-digital transactions fell from 15 lakh to 8 lakh.

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The BSES has recorded a similar shift. Digital payments accounted for 93% of transactions in FY 2025-26, compared with 85% in FY 2021-22, and have since moved closer to the 95% mark. The number of digital transactions rose from around 1.15 crore to nearly 1.78 crore during the same period. Unique consumers making at least one digital payment increased from about 13.74 lakh to 20.59 lakh.

The change is also reducing dependence on physical payment centres. At the BSES, visits to collection centres fell from around 22.91 lakh in FY 2021-22 to 14.46 lakh in FY 2025-26, even as total payment transactions increased from about 1.36 crore to 1.91 crore.

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The digital shift now extends beyond paying bills. Tata Power-DDL said nearly 70% of customer requests are handled through self-service platforms, while the BSES said around 85% of service requests are raised digitally through apps, websites, WhatsApp, chatbots, voice bots and its Virtual Customer Care Centre.

At Tata Power-DDL, more than 24.05 crore digital interactions were recorded in FY 2025-26. The BSES, meanwhile, receives about 1.83 lakh WhatsApp interactions every month, while its AI enabled Voice Bot has handled more than 20.6 lakh interactions.

Together, the figures show a clear change in how Delhi's power consumers are dealing with their utilities: the payment counter is increasingly being replaced by a phone, website or digital service platform.

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