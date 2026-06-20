Delhi’s Sujan Singh Park North challenges Centre’s eviction notice

The real estate firm running Sujan Singh Park North, one of the capital’s prime residential and commercial complex, on Friday challenged the Centre’s eviction notice, saying it has not breached the lease.

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Appearing before the Estate Officer of the Union government’s Land and Development Office (L&DO), Sir Sobha Singh and Sons Pvt Ltd contested an eviction notice issued on June 11 under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971.

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The notice had stated that the company had breached the 1945 lease and that the lease had been “re-entered”, or terminated, in 1960. Since then, the notice said, the company was in unauthorised occupation of the property, which includes residential flats and the Ambassador Hotel.

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In its submission before the Estate Officer, the company’s general manager Col SP Sharma (Retd), argued that the re-entry in 1960 was “invalid and inoperative”. He contended that there had been “no breach, no valid notice, or opportunity to remedy, no permission of the Chief Commissioner, and no possession was ever taken”.

Shaunak Kashyap, advocate of Sir Sobha Singh and Sons, said the government had alleged that the lease was breached by the construction of the hotel and laundry blocks.

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“We led copious evidence over 108 exhibits, sanction maps, interrogatories and other evidence to establish that these structures were built with the government’s sanction and active participation,” Kashyap said.

The firm also submitted a map sanctioned by the New Delhi Municipal Committee (NDMC) in 1951 that included the hotel block.

The matter is scheduled to come up again before the Estate Officer on July 3.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) did not respond to a request for comment on Friday’s proceedings.

The British Indian government had given the 7.58-acre land on perpetual lease to the company in 1945 to construct 100 flats. During the course of World War II, the flats were to be used by the government to house military officials. Thereafter, 50 per cent of the flats were to be handed over to the company, while the remaining half would continue to be used for its own officials.

Legal disputes between the government and the company over breaches and ground rent payment have been ongoing for decades. On April 30, the L&DO issued a demand notice seeking Rs 940 crore from the company for breach of lease conditions.