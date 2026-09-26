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Home / Delhi / Delhi’s Ridge protection faces reality check as ITBP office gets nod on forest land

Delhi’s Ridge protection faces reality check as ITBP office gets nod on forest land

627 trees proposed for felling for 2.5 hectare complex in RK Puram, even as government pushes Ridge restoration

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Manikant Mishra
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:27 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Delhi’s newly strengthened Ridge protection regime is facing its first major policy contradiction, with the Ridge Management Board approving an Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) office complex on 2.5 hectares of forest land while the government is simultaneously spending public money to restore and expand the Capital’s green cover.

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The Board’s standing committee has approved the construction of the Directorate General and Central Record Office of the ITBP in Sector 10, RK Puram. The project proposes felling 627 trees and transplanting another 93.

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The project site measures 2.487 acres and was allotted to the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2022 for the ITBP offices. The proposed construction falls within the geomorphological Ridge and deemed forest area.

Environment Ministry had granted Stage-I in principle approval for the diversion of the forest land on December 11, 2025. The final use of the land, however, remains subject to statutory permissions and compliance with the prescribed conditions.

The significance of the decision lies beyond the ITBP complex itself. The ridge management board was reconstituted this year precisely to protect the Ridge, restore its ecology and regulate activities that could damage the fragile landscape.

At the same time, the DDA is undertaking ecological restoration across 120 hectares, including planting native species and removing invasive vegetation.

Test for Delhi’s green governance

The contradiction is now clear. The government is investing in restoring the Ridge while permitting a major administrative complex that would require hundreds of trees to be removed from the same ecological landscape.

The key issue for planners is, therefore, whether suitable alternative land was seriously examined before selecting the ridge site. Meanwhile, activists have questioned whether administrative headquarters and records office necessarily require land inside an ecologically sensitive part of Delhi.

“Delhi’s Ridge has repeatedly been reduced to paperwork while development projects continue to receive clearances. This is not the right approach. Protecting the Ridge is extremely important,” said Diwan Singh, convenor of the Ridge Bachao Andolan.

The Board has also sought a Geological Survey of India (GSI) assessment to settle the ridge boundary. Different methodologies have placed the geomorphological Ridge at about 106.2 to 108.4 sq km, with the GSI indicating that adjoining geomorphologically similar areas can also have ecological sensitivity.

For Delhi residents, the decision sets a larger test for infrastructure policy of whether ridge protection will prevent avoidable construction in sensitive areas, or simply regulate it after the land has been selected.

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