Delhi’s ‘Rozgaar Budget’ aims for 20 lakh jobs in five years

Budget marks an overall increase of 9.5 per cent compared to last year

Delhi Dy CM and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before presenting the annual budget 2022-23 in Delhi Assembly, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 26, 2022. PTI

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, March 26

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday presented the State’s Budget 2022-23 to the tune of Rs 75,800 crore with overcharge on creation of employments along with thrust on Education ,Health and Transport sectors.

The Budget marks an overall increase of 9.5 per cent compared to last year.

The AAP government christened the Budget as RozgaarBudget, which seeks to ring in a framework to create 20 lakh more jobs overnext five years.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed the Budget, saying it will prepare employment opportunities for youth in Delhi and every section of society is taken care of.

The government has created a framework for generating 20 lakh jobs over the next five years, he added.

Sisodia, who also heads the Finance portfolio, said while presenting the Budget that its aim is to accelerate economic welfare.

He said the government aims to increase the employment rate in Delhi from 33 per cent to 45 per cent, and added thatonly 57 lakh people out of the total population of the national capital are currently employed.

The government has set a target to push up this number to 75 lakh in the next five years.

The Budget provides for a new electronic city at Baprola in Delhi with a capacity to create 80,000 jobs through electronics manufacturing. A new start-up policy will be launched to quarter-back the drive to expand the business

While a total of Rs 16,278 crore has been allocated for education, Rs 9539 crore has been allocated for Transport sector.

A total of Rs 9,769 crore has been allocated for health sector, against Rs 9,934 crore allocated to the sector last year. The health care thus witnesses a decline of 1.6 per cent budgetary allocation.

This is the first time since the AAP government came to power that healthcare outlay has reduced-a point which will not be lost on its opponents especially in the backdrop of Covid pandemic like health emergency.

As much as Rs 1,900 allocated for four new hospitals and for redeveloping existing ones.

