With Diwali just days away, traders in Sadar Bazaar, one of the Capital’s busiest wholesale markets, reported a sharp decline in business on Sunday, attributing the fall to political rallies and the fear of traffic restrictions disrupting the movement of customers. Traders estimated that business was down by nearly 60 per cent on what was the last Sunday before the festival.

A ground inspection of the market showed a considerable number of people on the streets. However, traders maintained that most were local residents visiting the Sunday vegetable and fruit markets, rather than customers from other parts of Delhi who typically contribute to the festive-season rush.

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At Frontier Biscuits, a popular bakery in Old Delhi, manager Kulwant Rai said the shop had received just one customer by 3 pm, against its usual daily footfall of 25 to 35.

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“Since morning, only one customer has come. All the people you see here are locals. Not one customer has come from the Paharganj or Central Delhi side. I myself could not go there last night because of the traffic restrictions. Usually, we get around 25 to 35 customers daily, but today hardly anyone has come,” Rai told The Tribune.

The impact was also visible among traders dealing in festive decorations. Aleem, owner of Sharda Traders, said the crowds on the main road were largely made up of residents shopping for vegetables and fruits, with little business coming their way.

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“The shoppers here are mostly locals who have come to the Sunday market for vegetables and fruits. You can see them carrying bags full of vegetables. As far as our business is concerned, we have not even seen 20 per cent of our usual sales today,” he said.

A few shops away, Hamza, who works at an artificial flowers wholesale shop, said the market had failed to witness the usual pre-Diwali surge.

“Sales are not like a typical Sunday. We have seen only a handful of customers, and the usual rush ahead of Diwali is certainly missing,” he said.

Paramjeet Singh Pamma, president of the Sadar Bazar Bari Market Traders’ Association, said traders had kept their shops open on Sundays in the run-up to Diwali in anticipation of increased customer footfall.

“Most shops in the market remain closed on Sundays, but a month before Diwali, traders cancel their weekly holidays to accommodate the festive rush. Today, however, business has fallen by nearly 60 per cent because of the rallies and the apprehension surrounding them. This was the last Sunday before Diwali, and every trader had high expectations, but we have all been let down,” Pamma said.