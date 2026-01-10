DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi’s water crisis a legacy, not new; Parvesh Verma outlines reform plans

Delhi’s water crisis a legacy, not new; Parvesh Verma outlines reform plans

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:05 AM Jan 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Delhi’s Water Minister, Parvesh Verma, on Friday presented a data-backed statement in the Legislative Assembly, outlining the long-standing issues of contaminated drinking water, pipeline leakages, and irregular supply. He attributed these problems to years of neglect and indecision by previous governments.

Advertisement

Verma assured the Assembly that the Delhi government and Delhi Jal Board (DJB), with the support of the Centre, are committed to providing equitable, 24x7 clean water supply to all households. However, he noted the current government inherited a severely deteriorated water infrastructure. “We did not create these problems; we inherited them,” he said, emphasising that the government is delivering solutions rather than avoiding responsibility.

Advertisement

The minister highlighted that of Delhi’s 16,000-km water pipeline network, more than 5,200 km are over 30 years old, and another 2,700 km are between 20 and 30 years old. This ageing network has led to frequent leaks, contamination risks, and non-revenue water losses of up to 55 per cent.

Advertisement

Verma announced 94 water and sewerage projects, worth Rs 7,212 crore, have been approved within 11 months. He said free septic tank cleaning until all households are connected to the sewer network, a key public health initiative.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts