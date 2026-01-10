Delhi’s water crisis a legacy, not new; Parvesh Verma outlines reform plans

Delhi’s Water Minister, Parvesh Verma, on Friday presented a data-backed statement in the Legislative Assembly, outlining the long-standing issues of contaminated drinking water, pipeline leakages, and irregular supply. He attributed these problems to years of neglect and indecision by previous governments.

Advertisement

Verma assured the Assembly that the Delhi government and Delhi Jal Board (DJB), with the support of the Centre, are committed to providing equitable, 24x7 clean water supply to all households. However, he noted the current government inherited a severely deteriorated water infrastructure. “We did not create these problems; we inherited them,” he said, emphasising that the government is delivering solutions rather than avoiding responsibility.

Advertisement

The minister highlighted that of Delhi’s 16,000-km water pipeline network, more than 5,200 km are over 30 years old, and another 2,700 km are between 20 and 30 years old. This ageing network has led to frequent leaks, contamination risks, and non-revenue water losses of up to 55 per cent.

Advertisement

Verma announced 94 water and sewerage projects, worth Rs 7,212 crore, have been approved within 11 months. He said free septic tank cleaning until all households are connected to the sewer network, a key public health initiative.