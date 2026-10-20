Delhi’s winter pollution strategy this year is placing a sharper focus on an often less visible source of pollution, dust from the city’s roads and construction activity, with the government expanding mechanised sweeping to 854 roads across 250 wards and tightening surveillance of construction sites.

The move is part of the Delhi Government’s Winter Action Plan, to be implemented from November 1 to February 28, as the capital prepares for the annual deterioration in air quality during winter.

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The Cabinet has approved mechanised sweeping on about 609 km of roads with a right of way of less than 10 metres. The expansion is significant because it takes the dust-control effort beyond major arterial roads and into smaller roads spread across neighbourhoods.

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The government has also approved a five-year partnership with IIT Delhi to continuously analyse the sources of PM2.5 and PM10. The system will assess the daily contribution of factors, including vehicular emissions, road dust and biomass burning, potentially giving agencies a more detailed basis for deciding where pollution-control efforts need to be concentrated.

The plan comes alongside tighter enforcement measures.

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The government will enforce the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule, under which vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control certificates will not be allowed to purchase petrol, diesel, CNG or LPG. Vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards will also be barred from entering the city.

Construction and demolition activity, as well as the transportation of construction material, will face restrictions, while construction sites will be monitored through AI-enabled cameras linked to the government’s command and control centre.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has already stepped up inspections of construction sites and issued show-cause notices to agencies accused of violating pollution-control norms.

Ahead of the winter season, MCD and GNCTD Urban Development Secretary Vivek Pandey jointly inspected pollution hotspots and construction sites in South Zone on October 11 to assess existing mitigation measures.

The plan also proposes encouraging a 50 per cent work-from-home arrangement and greater use of electric buses, Metro and last-mile connectivity.

The wider significance lies in whether the expanded road-cleaning network and source-tracking system can translate a broad winter pollution response into targeted action against specific local sources. For residents, particularly in areas dominated by smaller roads and construction activity, the effectiveness of these measures could determine whether the government’s anti-pollution effort is visible beyond the city’s major roads.