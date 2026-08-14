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Home / Delhi / Delhi's Yamuna O-Zone split: Core floodplain stays off-limits, outer zone gets regulated recreation

Delhi's Yamuna O-Zone split: Core floodplain stays off-limits, outer zone gets regulated recreation

Under the new framework, O-1 will cover the defined 1-in-25-year floodplain, where no construction or development will be permitted

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Manikant Mishra
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:51 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Yamuna in New Delhi. Tribune Photo
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The Yamuna's 22-km floodplain in Delhi will no longer be treated as one uniform planning zone under the newly approved Master Plan for Delhi-2047, with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) dividing the existing O-Zone into two parts and prescribing different development regimes for each.
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Under the new framework, O-1 will cover the defined 1-in-25-year floodplain, where no construction or development will be permitted. O-2, covering the area outside this core floodplain, will allow specified recreational activities, including parks and green spaces, subject to regulations, according to officials.

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The change is significant because the Yamuna floodplain has traditionally been treated as a single protected O-Zone where development is largely restricted.

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The DDA-approved plan will now be sent to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final approval and notification.

What does the split mean

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The distinction is essentially between the active floodplain that must remain free of development and an outer area where the authority proposes to permit regulated public and recreational uses.

This does not amount to opening the entire Yamuna floodplain for construction. The core O-1 zone will remain a no-development area.

The proposal also creates the possibility of bringing more public activity to the river's edge through parks and green spaces in O-2, although the precise development controls will depend on the detailed provisions of the final notified plan.

Idea not entirely new

Interestingly, the basic two-zone concept was already contained in the 2021 draft MPD-2041.

Its zone-wise table divided the area into O-I, River Zone (Active Floodplain), measuring 6,295 hectares, and O-II, Riverfront (Regulated), measuring 3,638.36 hectares.

The earlier draft also linked the Yamuna's environmental boundary to its 1-in-25-year floodplain, allowing only restricted development in protected environmental areas.

It proposed a 300-metre green buffer wherever feasible along the river and 75-100-metre greenways along the embankments, with walking and cycling trails and spaces for passive recreation.

The 2041 draft further envisaged wetlands, floodwater storage areas and public access to developed recreational sites, while restricting access to ecologically sensitive areas.

What is new, then?

The important question is no longer simply why the O-Zone has been divided. The key issue is what MPD-2047 permits in O-2 that was previously restricted, and what safeguards will govern those activities.

That will become particularly important as Delhi seeks to make the Yamuna more accessible to residents while protecting its flood-carrying capacity and ecological functions.

For now, the approved framework draws a clearer line between the core floodplain, where development remains prohibited, and the outer riverfront zone, where regulated recreational use is envisaged.

The final test will come with the detailed zoning provisions and notification of MPD-2047 by the Centre's Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs which is likely to hold a meeting on same this week, as per our sources.

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